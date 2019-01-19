Nawaz has ‘unidentified’ symptoms of pain, numbness

Observer Report

Lahore

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has unidentified symptoms of pain in his both arms, particularly at night, and numbness of toes, as per a special medical board which examined the incarcerated leader at Kot Lakhpat prison.

A three-member medical board recommended more investigations [tests], including TROP-I, echocardiography and stress thallium scan [in case TROP-I test is negative].

“Patient Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, 69, was examined by the special medical board. He [Mr Sharif] is a known case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension for the last 10 years. He is also known case of ischemic heart disease since 2001,” the report prepared by the medical broad read. Detailing about the condition of the Pakistan Muslim League–N leader, the report said, “The patient has vague symptoms of pain in both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes. He can walk 45 minutes without any significant symptoms. He denied of any symptoms of dizziness, pre-syncope or syncope. His haemodynamics were also within normal limits. He is on dual antiplatelets, beta blocker, amlodipine, ARB’S and stains with anti-diabetics treatment.”

The medical board comprised Prof Dr Shahid Hameed (chairman), Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Ahmed and Assistant Professor Dr Hamid Khalil of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore.

An accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Dec 24 sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia reference case, he was later shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from Adiala prison.—INP

