Nawaz greets MQM Maqbool on SC verdict

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif congratulated Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, over the top court’s verdict and said that the SC ruling was the victory of the Constitution in which MQM played an important role.

Sharif expressed aims to further strengthen working relationship with MQM-P leadership in future.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his political party will always back the Constitution and assured MQM-P’s firm support to the opposition. He assured that MQM-P lawmakers will participate in the voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran khan on April 9. The MQM convener termed the SC ruling as a victory of the democracy.