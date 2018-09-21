Nawaz free for now

NO one can say with certainty what would be the final fate of the Avenfield as well as other cases against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but for now he is free and has moved out of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to his home in Lahore. The two-member Bench of Islamabad High Court, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, verdict has led to suspension of the Accountability Court judgement till final adjudication of petitions by Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar against their conviction. NAB too has vowed to move the Supreme Court against the verdict after the Bench released its detailed judgement.

This is surely a relief for Sharif family, which is in trouble because of internal politics, judicial processes and family circumstances. Clear analysis of legal points involved would be possible only when the detailed judgement is released and the actual case against the accountability court verdict is heard by Islamabad High Court but there is sort of unanimity in legal circles that the case against Sharif family was highly flawed. The three were convicted despite the fact that NAB could not present anything substantial against them and the decision was taken on the plea that the accused failed to prove their innocence. Islamabad High Court has also pointed out that the accountability court judgement was based on presumptions, therefore, not maintainable in eyes of the law. There is also an impression of applying different yardsticks in different cases and in similar circumstances, which does not augur well for credibility of our justice system. Anyhow, release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam would have salutary effect on overall morale and working of PML (N). The way the workers and supporter celebrated their release throughout the country was reflective of this reality. Apart from personal political loss, their party also suffered due to their imprisonment and one lost his wife and the other her mother during this period. Their contacts with party men and political activities would definitely put new life to the Party especially when the battle of by-elections was about to be fought.

