Nawaz for unveiling identity of JIT’s ‘Namaloom Afrad’

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday called for unveiling the identity of the 40 men who assisted the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers case and said that every coming day is revealing new details into the case.

This was stated by Nawaz Sharif after being exempted from accountability court proceedings on Thursday and referring to a statement from star witness in Avenfield reference case, Wajid Zia, who told the court that 40 people including 30 investigators assisted the JIT in its probe but he could not reveal their identities.

Nawaz told the reporters that any wrongdoings from them are yet to be identified in the case till today but on the contrary every passing day is unveiling astonishing facts regarding the JIT.

“Wajid Zia has to told from where these Namaloom Afraad (unidentified men) has come in JIT and what was their role in the probe body,” he said.

The PML-N Quaid for life said that he has no sympathy for those who had left PML-N in last days and said that they were all opportunists who joined PML-N after the party came into power.

“They are now jumping ships when the elections are coming nearer,” he said. Earlier, talking to media after arriving at the court, Nawaz Sharif expressed hope of justice from the courts in the cases against him and said that there is nothing in the case, refereeing to Avenfield Ref case against him and family.

Talking to the mediamen in the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said the lie of NAB and investigations carried out by them has been revealed in front of the nation.

