Nawaz follows Hitler’s chaos theory: Zardari

Lahore

Former president and PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif follows chaos theory, once following by Hitler, to get hold of resources and murder people’s rights. The former president was addressing a rally held at Lahore’s historical Mochi Gate ground on Monday. The PPP held a public gathering to express its support for the Kashmiri people against Indian state brutality.

Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif stole Kashmiris’ mandate in collusion with an influential, whose name would be disclosed at the right time. PPP Co-Chairman alleged PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif of ‘stealing assets of the people of Pakistan’.

He said that he prays that people will get rid of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N. The Pakistan Poeple Party had a Law passed in the Parliament that would curb rigging unlike what turned out to be the case in general elections 2013, he added.

Asif Zardari vowed to the public that the next elections will be fair, saying that no one will go home without casting vote.

Former president said that he is standing at the place where in the past renowned leaders such as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benzair Bhutti have stood. “In the previous rally, Zaridi has said that we can topple PML-N government,” The former president took a dig at the ruling party, saying: “Mian Sahab, you will no longer rule in Balochistan.” Zardari said the PML-N leaders do not comprehend idea of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “They think it is a scheme for taking loans,” he added.

The former president said that for the sake of democracy, the PPP leaders have suffered from jails. While referring to the Occupied Valley, Zardari said ‘Kashmir is our jugular vein’.

Earlier, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan addressed the rally. He said that the Sharif family did not present any evidence in the Panama case. “Zardari has informed you about the reasons for your ouster,” said Ahsan, directing his comment at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The PPP leader said that Nawaz has failed to effectively raise voice for the plight of Kashmiris.

Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah also addressed the rally. He said the Mochi Ground is the place where voice was raised for Kashmiris, and the rights of the underprivileged.