Nawaz files petition in SC

Bail’s rejection

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a decision by the Islamabad High Court rejecting him bail in Al Azizia corruption reference.

An Islamabad High Court bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on February 25 dismissed Nawaz’s petition seeking bail and suspension of his seven-year sentence on medical grounds.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the Al Azizia corruption reference, in a verdict by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp