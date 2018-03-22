Nawaz feels vindicated by Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s remarks

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Mian Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister, on Wednesday said that now voices from inside the court are being raised against Panama verdict as on Tuesday, a respected judge remarked that case was on Panama papers and decision was announced over Iqama.’

Informally talking to media outside accountability court, he used Supreme Court judge’s remarks about Panama Papers case to corroborate his claim that the judgement that led to his disqualification from the office was flawed.

Referring to Justice Qazi Faiz Isa’s comments that the Panama Papers case involved Sharif family’s London flats but the former premier was disqualified for holding the Iqama, he said the remarks were not ordinary.

The former premier appeared before accountability court in connection with the hearing of corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau under Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

“I am the person who respects institutions, I launched long march for the judiciary, but the decision that came was not right in the eyes of the nation.

“How could I have accepted the decision knowing that I was disqualified after consulting Black Law dictionary for not taking salary from my son”, he said adding that there was no provision in the Pakistani law that could have become basis for his disqualification.

He said even Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had called the decision in Panama case weak.

Sharif said that cases are being registered against those who were hurling allegations against others. Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid hid assets worth billions of rupees, he added.

He said that even Sheikh Rashid who was making tall claims is now found guilty of concealing land worth millions.

He said that he respects state institutions but it’s his and his party’s right to express reservations against any verdict.

Decision announcers should ponder that people have rejected them. Some cases of similar nature ended in favouritism as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was declared ‘Saadiq and Ameen’ despite his confession.

He continued that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified but neither NAB reference was registered nor any JIT formed to probe which depicted the double standard. Where should I file a petition regarding insulting nation? Nawaz Sharif asked.

In my case, requirements of justice were not fulfilled as respected judges disqualified me then formed reference and appointed a monitoring judge by themselves, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, before leaving for Murree, consulted with his party leadership about various issues at Muneer House in the Federal Capital.

Meanwhile, the accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing into interim NAB references against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members in Avenfield properties and Flagship Investment till March 29.