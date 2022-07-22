Nawaz, Fazl agree to adopt aggressive political strategy

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday telephoned Pakistan Democratic Movement President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed with him present political situation of the country.

Sources said that both the leaders agreed on adopting an ‘aggressive’ posture to counter the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. They further said that the former prime minister not only agreed with the suggestions given by the JUI-F chief for the success of the coalition government, but also assured him that these would be implemented as well.

Sources privy to the development said that the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the Punjab Chief Minister runoff and the political strategy.

It was further informed by the sources that the reasons for the failure of meeting between Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain were also considered.

Furthermore, sources said that both Nawaz and Fazl were of the opinion that the coalition government should now take on the challenges of inflation and also take those trampling upon the constitution to task.

Similarly, both the leaders agreed that the ‘tales of corruption and bad overnance’ of the PTI government would be made public. Nawaz also had a telephonic conversation with former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday.

Nawaz said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wants to create economic instability in the country asserting that Pakistan cannot bear the Imran-Bushra-Gogi mafias’ thefts any more.

Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on Friday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that people of Pakistan had rejected the politics of thieves, hypocrites and liars.

She held that Imran’s government was toppled on April 3. “Days to hurl threats by the PTI members have gone now. Now keep your mouth shut and let the government do its work,” Ms Aurangzeb said categorically.

She asked her predecessor where the PTI’s election framework had been for the last four years. She said that everybody had seen PTI’s election framework in 2018 elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Senate and Daska elections.

The minister was of the view that Imran wanted to create economic instability in the country, while denouncing the working of Imran-Bushra-Gogi mafias and other cartels in the country.