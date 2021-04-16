Nawaz, Fazal agree to stick to PDM agenda

Observer Report Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday contacted Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss future strategy including matters related to the long march.

Sources privy to the development said, both the leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation and the situation developed after resignations of the Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party from PDM.

Both the leaders agreed to move forward against the PTI government and stick to the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The PPP and the ANP have parted their ways with the PDM over the issuance of show-cause notice.

Earlier this week, JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their decision of resigning from the alliance.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Ch Manzoor in an interaction with reporters had said that PPP will not reconsider their decision of quitting the opposition’s alliance.

Commenting over Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s bail, Chaudhary Manzoor said “Shahbaz Sharif got bail as a result of the deal.”