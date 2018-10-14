Nawaz fails to cast his vote

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif failed to cast his vote as the ousted premier did not carry his National Identity Card (NIC) when he arrived at the polling station.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members including his mother arrived at Government Technology college Lahore to exercise his right to vote. However, Nawaz was not allowed to cast vote as he failed to bring along his CNIC.

Nawaz Sharif and his family votes were registered in NA-124. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was contesting from the constituency.

