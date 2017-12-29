Nawaz expected to join Shehbaz, Saad Rafique in Saudi Arabia

LAHORE : The top leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will be in Saudi Arabia over the weekend as Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president and former prime minister, is expected to depart for the Kingdom on Saturday.

Earlier today, Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique left for Saudi Arabia along with his family.

Travelling in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-759, the minister left for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Nawaz’s brother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is already in Saudi Arabia. He left Lahore for Medina on Wednesday and was expected to hold meetings with senior Saudi officials.

Sources stated that the Sharif brothers are also expected to visit London after concluding their trip to the Kingdom.

Speaking to the media in Quetta today, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal played down the visits to Saudi Arabia, saying all year round Muslims gather in Saudi Arabia for religious purposes. “It isn’t necessary that the trips are political in nature,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also held a brief meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday.

He was also expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, among other senior Saudi officials, during his tour to the Kingdom.

He arrived in Medina after leaving Pakistan on Wednesday in a special plane sent by Riyadh.

Orignally published by INP