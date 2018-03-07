Nawaz exempted from appearance as court hears Flagship, Al-Azizia cases

ISLAMABAD : The accountability court hearing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif allowed the accused to be exempted from today’s proceedings owing to his ill health.

As Judge Mohammad Bashir began hearing the Flagship and Al-Azizia reference, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded the court to allow his client to be exempted from the hearing owing to his ill health. The court agreed and directed the former premier to leave after marking his attendance.

At the last hearing on Monday, when the court took up the Flagship reference, the former premier had been granted a similar exemption.

Talking to the media after exiting the courtroom, Nawaz said the PML-N has never indulged in horse-trading, adding that he personally despises the buying and selling of votes.

Referring to allegations of horse-trading in the recent Senate elections by several parties, Nawaz said they are ready to talk to affected parties to form a strategy to deal with this issue.

Nawaz had reached the court earlier along with his son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar Awan and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed. The former premier took a special plane from Lahore to reach Islamabad today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.

