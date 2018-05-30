Nawaz endorses Nasir-ul-Mulk nomination as interim PM

Islamabad

Quaid, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the nomination of Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk as an interim prime minister of Pakistan. Talking to media persons outside NAB Court, he said that Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk possesses a matchless character and had remained a remarkable Chief Justice of Pakistan. Appreciating his nomination as interim prime minister, Nawaz Sharif said that no one has ever accused him for anything.

While giving remarks on Lt. General Asad Durrani’s book, Nawaz said that Durrani statements in the book were of great importance and suggested for formation of an inquiry commission consisting of parliament, civil society and judiciary to review Durrani, Shahid Aziz and Musharaf’ statements adding that judiciary, establishment and parliament should have an equal participation in the proposed commission. Objecting the authority over retrieving the security from the people who need it most and have great threat of life, he said that God forbid if anything worst happen who will be responsible.

Commenting on the appointment of Nasir Mahmood Khosa as an interim Chief Minister Punjab, Nawaz Sharif said that his party has consulted him in this regard and he has approved his name terming him a gentleman besides he had also been working in the capacity of his Principal Secretary . His name came from PTI, he added. Former Prime Minister further said that the politicians should be broad minded. He said that nothing will be attained by establishing an inquiry against just one person. “We are not ought to destroy the nation” he stressed.—APP