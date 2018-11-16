Nawaz distances himself from Al-Azizia Steel Mills ownership

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday claimed before the accountability court that he had never been the owner of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and also distanced himself from any transaction in this regard.

Recording his statement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, he said the statements of his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz couldn’t be presented before the court as evidence against him.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against former prime minister filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused continued recording his statement on third consecutive day under section 342.

During proceeding, Nawaz told the court that he had never claimed the ownership of Al-Azizia Steel Mills before any forum and always distanced himself from it.

Interestingly, Nawaz who disassociated himself with the Qatri Prince’s letters during last day hearing continued giving statement in favor of these letters and said Qatri Prince Hammad Bin Jassim had offered the joint investigation team (JIT) to visit Doha to get these letters verified from him.

The JIT, he said, had no reason to declare these letters as ‘faction’, adding that he himself had not presented these letters at any forum or relied upon them.

Nawaz Sharif said the JIT didn’t record the statements of his sons Hasan and Hussain in his presence regarding the establishment of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the both were also not being tried along with him by the trial court.

This was not correct that Al-Azizia was established by Hussain Nawaz rather it was established by his father, he further said, however, adding that Hussain was running the business of this mill.

The former premier recorded his statement to 120 out of 151 questions this day. The court adjourned the hearing of the reference till Monday.

Share on: WhatsApp