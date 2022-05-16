Nawaz discusses relief to masses with coalition partners

Shehbaz to consult allies on tough economic decisions

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif telephoned the leaders of the coalition parties on Sunday.

Media reports said that PML-N chief took allies into confidence over the decisions of PML-N regarding electoral reforms while giving relief to the people and limiting subsidies were also discussed.

Sources added that Nawaz Sharif telephoned Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, Mahmood Achakzai and others.

Nawaz Sharif also directed PM Shehbaz Sharif to take all the allies into confidence and said that the PM should work out a common strategy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to call a meeting of coalition parties in the federal government to decide on tough measures needed to bring economy out of crisis.

The meeting of the coalition parties is likely to be held on Monday or Tuesday where participants will be taken onboard with regard to decisions made by PML-N leadership in London.

Sources said that the PML-N wanted to take allies into confidence over decisions regarding the dissolution of assemblies or tough economic measures.

The sources added that there is a suggestion to call National Security Committee to take major stakeholders in the country into confidence over economic woes.

A report previously stated that the PML-N has not yet decided on a future political roadmap even after two days of consultation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with cabinet members and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.