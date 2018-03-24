Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to prepare people-friendly budget

LAHORE : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday met with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who directed him to prepare a people’s friendly budget for the next year.

During a meeting between the two at the Jati Umra residence, the former prime minister directed him to take guidelines from the senior ministers in preparing the budget guidelines of the next fiscal year and said that the budget should be prepared on such recommendations that could benefit PML-N in next polls.

The former premier also directed to avoid new taxes in the upcoming budget and said that the salaries of the government employees be increased from 10 to 15 percent.

He also directed to increase the pension by 15 to 20 percent. “More and more relief should be given in budget to the masses and the development budget should also be increased,” he said.

