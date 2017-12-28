Nawaz directs leaders to speed up mass contact

Focuses on upcoming elections

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A consultative meeting headed by PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was held at Jati Umra Wednesday to discuss the country’s political situation and preparations regarding upcoming general elections.

Senior PML-N leaders including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Maryam Nawaz, Talal Chaudhry, Daniyal Aziz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hanif Abbasi, Musadik Malik, and Prime Minister’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif directed the party leaders to speed up people to people contact campaign across the country. The participants also exchanged views on Nawaz’s political rally in Kot Momin on December 31.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a PML-N Social Media Convention in Lahore, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the apex court’s decision against him has halted country’s progress. He said that PML N will witness historic win in next elections as he hailed the enthusiasm of party members present at the convention.

“PML-N will have a historic win in the elections,” Sharif said to those in attendance. “Our political opponents will fail in their intentions,” he said. Pointing out the development work undertaken during his government, Nawaz said he delivered on his promises. “We eliminated terrorism over the past four years, with the grace of Allah. Cricket returned to Lahore,” he said. However, the progress of Pakistan has come to a standstill ever since the Panama Papers decision, he lamented.