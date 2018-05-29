Nawaz demands constitution of national inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that caretaker PM Nasir-ul-Mulk has unique personality and that his services as judge and Chief Justice of Pakistan are appreciatable.

Informally talking to media persons, Nawaz Sharif said that Nasir-ul-Mulk is respectable name of the country and that his appointment as interim PM should be acknowledged.

Politicians should not be narrow-minded, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that there is a need to analyse the books written by Pervez Musharraf, Asad Durrani and Shahid Aziz and demanded to form national inquiry commission with consultation.

We don’t want to destabilize the nation, he continued.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party that has worked for the welfare of the nation, asking PTI Chief Imran Khan to tell if he has completed any project so far.

Have you eliminated terrorism, initiated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project or constructed motorways, he inquired.

Sharif said that a road was made to travel to Gwadar in his tenure.

He said that the nation has rejected both iqama and hijacking cases, continuing that he was asked why such cases were lodged against him. We only got two years to do development work as Panama Leaks emerged in 2016, he asserted.