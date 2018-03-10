Nawaz to decide on Senate chairman nominee by tomorrow: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, : National Party Leader Hasil Bizenjo on Saturday said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would announce the nominees for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman by tomorrow, (Sunday)

He said this after attending the PML-N and its allies meeting in Islamabad in the chair of Nawaz Sharif. The NP leader said that said all the allies had now mandated Nawaz Sharif to decide whether the chairman would be from the PML-N or allied parties.

“There was no conflict among the allies of PML-N,” said Bizenjo.

Orignally published by INP