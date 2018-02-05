Nawaz continues challenging judiciary credibility

Masses rejected decision of ‘Five people’

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Continuing his tirade against the judiciary, the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Sunday again challenged the credibility of the judges saying “only fife people ruined the mandate of the nation”.

“The nation is going to turn down their decision as it is going to vote me in to power again in 2018 general elections”. The ousted Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally in Peshawar. He claimed that Pakhtuns had turned the course of history by rejecting a court’s decision against him.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that he worked day and night and eliminated loadshedding from the country adding that he honoured all of his promises and came up to the aspirations of the masses.

Referring to the Supreme Court bench that disqualified him in the Panama case, Nawaz said nothing could be proved against him nor did he ever resort to any kind of corruption yet the “five people” gave decision again him and dethrone him for the faults he never committed.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the Judiciary the ousted prime minister said that the “Sadiq” and “Amin” has stolen in the helicopter as well. “I salute the people who declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin”. Nawaz said in sarcastic tone.

He also came hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government asking where is Naya Pakistan and claimed it was the Pakistan Muslim League government that was undertaking developmental projects in the province. He said the ruler of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an expert of fabrication who became “Sadiq” and “Amin” while telling lies and doing nothing for the province.

“ The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa does not even have a forensic laboratory or else cases like Aasma’s would not have been dealt the way they were,” he said, referring to a recent rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Mardan.

Nawaz Sharif daughter Maryam Nawaz also did not spare an opportunity to rap their arch rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership saying she saw no change in KP. She claimed “Today, Peshawar has taken ‘notice’ of the violation of people’s elected leader,” adding the people of Peshawar have declared Nawaz honest and truthful today.