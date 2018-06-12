Nawaz complains violation of his fundamental rights

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has complained that his fundamental rights were being violated as after withdrawal of his counsel Khawaja Haris, no lawyer will take up a case where he is not even allowed time to prepare the case and is asked to even appear on the weekends.

Talking to media, here Monday, Nawaz said, “Such a situation was being created where he is now being denied legal counsel as well.” He said, “Is it more important to complete the legal formalities or to announce the verdict before the elections? Does the chief justice not know that justice rushed is justice crushed?” He added that it was impossible for any lawyer to review thousands of pages of case files to satisfy the conditions in order to represent him properly. “It is impossible for a lawyer to take on a case at this stage and begin arguments the next day,” he said, adding: “If a verdict before July 25 elections is a ‘need’ or a ‘compulsion’ then do it, it would be akin to making a mockery of legal requirements, the law, human rights and judicial norms.”

Nawaz said the apex court also allowed the accountability court to set its own timings in order to decide on the references, or a single reference, within one month. “If I am able to find a new counsel, it would not be possible for him to resume his defense on Wednesday as there were thousands of pages attached with the case in addition to the statements of over 60 witnesses,” he said.

Nawaz claimed that he did not know of any other case where a lawyer was forced to represent his clients until late in the night, and then also made to appear on weekends. He said the rights given to him under Articles 10A and 25 of the Constitution were being violated. He added that he is being deprived of his right of defence. He further said that it was a matter of record that his lawyers, including Haris, had never caused any of those delays.

He alleged that when nothing was found in the main references, supplementary references were filed. He reiterated that there is no complaint of corruption or kick back against him.

Nawaz also objected to the appointment of a monitoring judge to oversee the case, asking whether anyone in the country had ever faced over 100 hearings. “This is a strange case of its own kind,” he said, adding: “This last episode of the game that began with the Panama [Papers] is an extremely unfortunate example of oppression and injustice.”

Nawaz claimed that injustices meted out to him in the case. He also claimed that the court has backtracked on an earlier order to give a decision in all three references at the same time.

“I do not know whether my right to defence is more important or that the decision be given before the election. Are the standards of law and justice more important or a decision before the elections? Are the fundamental rights of a Pakistani citizen important or a decision before the elections?” Nawaz asked.

Nawaz said, “If it is necessary or compulsory to arrive at a decision regarding me before July 25, then make the decision. If it is this way, it tantamount tearing apart law, justice, fundamental rights and fundamental human rights.”

It may be added that on Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the accountability court to announce its verdict on all three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family within a month. This led to Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris to withdraw from the case.