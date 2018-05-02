Nawaz challenges ‘invisible forces’ to a duel in elections

Lambasts Imran for becoming a ‘stooge’

Our Correspondent

Sahiwal

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he is up against the “unseen forces”, not against any populist political party contesting in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a public gathering at Sheikh Zafar Ali Stadium in here he urged people to vote for PML-N as only through this way the top court’s Panamagate verdict leading to his ouster could be ‘overturned’.

“Voting for Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or even independent candidates could lead to a ‘puppet’ government, as all have been sold out,” he said. Nawaz said that vote should be paid its due respect as the people of Pakistan couldn’t be “fooled” anymore.

“Respecting the vote is akin to respecting the decision of 22 million people of Pakistan,” he remarked.

Lashing out at his political opponent Imran Khan, Nawaz said that while Imran remained incapable of meeting the 11-point agenda he had enlisted, the PML-N delivered the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to the country, eradicated loadshedding and initiated countless developmental projects.

Nawaz criticised Imran saying the PTI chairman was also “sold” and his party members formed queues to vote for People’s Party in the Senate election. He said voting for others was tantamount to formation of a “government of stooges.”

“Imran has become a stooge,” the former premier told the participants. “They all have a secret understanding. Imran voted for arrow [PPP’s electoral symbol].”

He said that Zardari would not oppose Imran and vice versa. “Have some shame, why do you think people of being fools?”

Nawaz also took a jibe at the rival Tehreek-e-Insaf over its recently-held rally in Lahore, saying, “Jalsa Lahore da, banda Pishore da, tey agenda kise hor da (Rally in Lahore, crowd from Peshawar, and agenda of someone else).”

“Laadley sahib, you are not succeeding. You were a failure earlier and you have failed now as well,” he said.

The former premier questioned was there anyone to inquire the ones, who exploited pilgrims. His remark was a clear reference to the Hajj corruption scandal that surfaced during the tenure of former PPP-led government.

Nawaz further asked the participants to visit Peshawar and see which ‘naya Pakistan’ was being made there. “Peshawar is in ruins while the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also in bad shape.”

In a rejoinder to the former President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent statement, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday inquired whether the former president was so innocent that he had fallen prey to his propaganda.

“Asif Zardari’s recent statement does not befit the head of a national party,” Nawaz said, adding: “I do not want to engage in a war of words with the former president.” However, he said that he became part of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led federal government on the promise of restoration of judges and abrogating the 17th Constitutional Amendment.