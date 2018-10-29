Nawaz challenges govt to name those who sought NRO

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday challenged the government to reveal the names of those who sought the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad, the former premier said, “No member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted the government seeking an NRO and they should reveal their names if they have guts.”

Avoiding questions on details regarding his meeting with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman a day earlier, Nawaz said, “I respect him a lot.”

“I do not wish to speak to the media regarding my meeting with him and only want to share the details with my party and Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Commenting on PML-N President Shehbaz’s arrest, Nawaz said, “He worked very hard and with honesty. The work he did while risking his life is in front of the entire nation and not just the people of Punjab.”

“No other provincial chief minister in the country’s history has worked the way Shehbaz did,” he added. “He deserves all the praise but he is in jail and NAB’s custody.”

“Can anyone tell why all this is happening?” he questioned. The former premier further said, “Not even corruption worth a rupee can be proven, Shehbaz was called in the Saaf Pani case and since there was nothing to it they arrested him in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. Now, that they cannot find any evidence against him in the housing case so they are saying that he owned assets beyond known sources of income. What is this joke?”

“This is all very upsetting. Where do we want to take Pakistan?” Nawaz asked.

