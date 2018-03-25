Nawaz can run PML-N from behind bars: Abbasi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that if Nawaz Sharif was jailed, he would lead Pakistan Muslim League-N from behind bars.

In an interview with a private media outlet, Abbasi said that rumours and speculations of Nawaz being jailed are based on assumptions, but that even if the former premier is to go there, he will regulate and decide on PML-N’s policies from there.

“He controlled and ran the party during the reign of Pervez Musharraf as well, people have won elections while in prison,” he said.

He further added that such decisions will not stop Nawaz’s political career or involvement in politics, “neither did his political career end during the army’s reign, neither will it diminish now.”