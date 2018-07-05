Nawaz can appear in court if date for verdict is extended: Abbasi

LAHORE : Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif can appear before the accountability court if extends the date for verdict.

Talking to media after appearing before the court in case pertaining to his lifetime disqualification, he said that he would respect the verdict of the court whether the judgement would be in his favor or not.

Commenting on the ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, he said that the PML-N supremo was in London due to the illness of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, adding that he can appear if the court extends the date for verdict in Avenfield reference.

On other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned Returning Officer in case pertaining to lifetime disqualification of Shahid Khaqab Abbasi along with complete record tomorrow.

The court remarked, “Mr Abbasi! We want to speak directly with you. The government changes with time but the courts work as per law. Being a judge is not as easy as it seems. Stop talking against us. You have to come in these same courts if it’s not your government next time. You will not appear before any Australian court.”

“PPP did not say a word after whatever happened with them. You also have the same respect as it is of someone else. We carry no agenda. Keep working according to your plan but refrain from giving statements against judiciary,” directed the judge.

“Don’t you know that Nawaz Sharif was hit by a shoe, stones were pelted on Bilawal in Karachi and ink was hurled at Khawaja Asif? You are a former premier, try saving and rectifying the system. Although this matter is not relevant but it is necessary to speak all this,” said the judge.

On June 27, an eight-page verdict issued by Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi declared that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is not eligible to become Member of Parliament under Article 62 (1) (F) of the constitution as he is not Sadiq and Amin.

The verdict says that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declared the value of his F-7/2 house in Islamabad as three hundred thousand rupees in order to obtain a loan of 25 million rupees.

He also under declared his assets in nomination papers which is a clear discrepancy in oath of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The tribunal in its verdict stated that the former premier concealed facts and didn’t provide all information, however, disqualified Abbasi for life from contesting elections from NA-57 Murree.

