Nawaz calls for joint session of parliament over Trump’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has called for a joint session of the both houses of parliament to discuss US President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan tweet and hammer out a uniform policy towards Washington.

After his return from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, the former premier held a meeting with his close aides to discuss the recent political developments, his trip to the kingdom, and Trump’s scathing remarks about Pakistan.

Sources said the participants of the meeting took the view that anti-Pakistan tweet by Trump was unwarranted and negated the realities. They said Pakistan played a vital role to eradicate terrorism.

Nawaz Sharif directed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call a joint session of parliament to discuss the situation.

Abbasi a day earlier chaired a National Security Committee meeting of civilian and military chiefs, focusing on Trump’s tweet. The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, followed an earlier meeting of army generals.

