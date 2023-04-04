Nawaz calls for reference against 3-member SC bench

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has rejected the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict nullifying the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to postpone Punjab elections, calling for submitting a reference against the three-member Supreme Court bench.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier said that the verdict was enough charge sheet to file reference against the SC three-member bench, which comprised of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

Nawaz Sharif pointed out that the judges in the three-member bench were the same judges who disqualified him for life-time, questioning how the same judges would pronounce any verdict in favour of him.

He demanded that a reference should be filed against them in the Supreme Judicial Council for a ‘partisan judgment to facilitate one person’.

Commenting on the SC verdict, Nawaz Sharif said SC judges had re-written the Constitution in the past and no one feels ashamed or take pity on the decisions. “What was the hurdle behind forming no full court bench,” he asked. The former prime minister added that those who violated the constitution were allowed to amend the constitution ‘as a reward’.

He alleged that former chief of army staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed ousted him as prime minister, and “both of them led Pakistan on the path of destruction by bringing Imran Khan”.