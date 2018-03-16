Nawaz calls for major reforms to ensure provision of justice

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz(PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that the reforms in social structure of the society are essential to boost provision of justice in present political scenario of the country.

He expressed these sentiments in a brief interaction with media outside the accountability court here.

Appearing discontented with the court proceedings against him, Sharif said the masses are observing the ongoing political situation in the country, while giving an impression that the situation is not satisfactory.

Calling for reformation in state institutions, the supreme leader of PML-N said the biggest challenge of the country is the denial of justice.

“Delayed justice or sheer denial of justice is the biggest challenge the country is presently facing,” Sharif underscored. He expressed lack of confidence in the opposition parties.

“Do you really think they will stand by us if I expose the conspirators,” he said while making a response to a question raised by the journalists.

He deplored the corruption charges against him and reiterated that the court has still to prove the allegations levelled against him.—INP