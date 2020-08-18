Nawaz call for Jail Bharoo movement to fail: Majeed

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif’s call for Jail Bharoo movement will fail.

He said that fugitive leaders of PML-N leaders are inciting the workers and taking the country towards anarchy. He said that Nawaz Sharif should show moral courage and return to the country. He further stated that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is an opportunist who has always enjoyed power and taken advantage.

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of internal and external chaos and added that PML-N has no mandate except hatching conspiracies. He said that PTI government is delivering according to the expectations of the people. Ansar Majeed Khan said that today Pakistan demands from us that we should focus on solving public problems with integrity and unity. Politics of personal interests has no future in Pakistan and workers and followers of N League should leave the slavery of their corrupt masters and become realists, he concluded.