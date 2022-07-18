Nawaz blames ‘difficult decisions’ for PML-N failure

Following the PML-N’s defeat at the hands of PTI in the Punjab by-elections, the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, blamed the “difficult decisions” taken by the centre for its failure.

Sources say that Nawaz said that his party paid the price of “difficult decisions” taken by the coalition government.

Sources privy to the development said that the PML-N leader had spoken to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and discussed the party’s future strategy in view of the by-elections’ results. He also directed them to convene an emergency meeting of the party.

Nawaz Sharif said that he was not in favour of forming government from day one.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephonic conversation to discuss situation after majority of the PMLN-candidates lost by-polls held on Sunday.

Leadership of the coalition government was of the view that masses did not vote for PML-N due to hike in price of petroleum products. The trio also decided possible options for holding early general election but decided to consult other members of the coalition government before taking any decision.

The three leaders have reportedly agreed that a detailed plan of action will be adopted in consultation with other allies.

According to the sources, Nawaz, Zardari and Maulana Fazl reviewed the results of the Punjab by-elections and discussed the future strategy of the coalition government in Punjab and the centre.