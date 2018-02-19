Nawaz, Balochistan PML-N leadership discuss Senate elections, political situation in the Province

LAHORE: President PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif presided over an important meeting here Monday that discussed the political situation, senate elections and reorganisation of the party in Balochistan.

The meeting was was attended by former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, federal Ministers Saad RAfiq, Lt General Rtd Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sardar Yaqub Nasir and Mir Afzal Mandokhel.

The PML-N President directed the leaders of his party from Balochistan to muster support of the party MPAs and ensure election of Mir Afzal in the Senate from General Seat.

This was the first high level meeting of the provincial leadership of the party from Balochistan after a no confidence motion in the provincial assembly against Sardar Sanaullah Zehri who had tendered resignation before the vote as his party members and some coalition partners had deserted him.

Political analysts say the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) may face yet another setback from Balochistan in the upcoming Senate elections as almost all its members in the provincial assembly have crossed the floor in recent CM election. The PML-N was a majority party in Balochistan with 21 members, expecting to elect at least five senators from the province in March, but after the recent defections it may find it a challenge to win a single senate seat.

Leadership of the PML-N has not moved Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the defectors in the party, hoping they would regain their support in the senate elections. However, some dissident members in provincial assembly have told media persons, on condition of anonymity, that they would decide their own course of action in the senate elections as they did for election of new chief minister.

The Chief Minister Abdul Qadroos Bizenjo, a member of the PML-Q claims support of majority of the member and he would have a major role in senate elections. He claims to have support of 40 members in the house of 65.

At least 28 candidates from various political parties as well as independent candidates have filed their nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan.

