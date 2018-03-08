Nawaz backs PPP’s Rabbani in race for Senate Chairman, Zardari rejects idea

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

PML-N and its allied parties held a consultative session here on Wednesday to decide upon the nomi-nee for the slot of Senate Chairman. Chaired by former Prime Minister and PML-N’s Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The meeting decided to support the candidature of incumbent Chairman Raza Rabbani if his name was once again proposed by the PPP.

The allied parties were unanimous that the chairman of Senate should be such person who not only believes in the supremacy of constitution and the parliament but also work for strengthening of de-mocracy.

The session was also attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Hasil Khan Bizenjo among other leaders.

Allied party leaders also agreed with Nawaz’s suggestion during the meeting, according to the sources. It was decided to contest any other nominee for the position if Rabbani was not nominated.

Bizenjo, speaking after the meeting, said the decision to select the chairman and the deputy chair-man will be finalised by either on Tuesday or Friday after the allies have the required numbers in the Upper House.

According to the source, PML-N’s Saad Rafique, Mushahidullah Khan and Mushahid Hussain were tasked with contacting MQM senators for their support. The meeting took place in the evening. Meanwhile, the PML-N’s allies were asked to approach senators from the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas and Balochistan..

PPP sources, on the other hand said that the party’s Saleem Mandviwala and Sherry Rehman had been strong contenders for the slot of Senate chairman, but Sherry Rehman’s nomination was opposed by the PPP’s allies. Farooq H. Naek’s name is now being considered instead, party insiders claimed.

Zardari also met on Wednesday with Fazl to discuss his own proposals for the Senate leadership. In the press conference after the meeting, both leaders held their cards close to their chest, but Zardari — on being asked his opinion on Rabbani’s nomination by Sharif — outright rejected it.

“Thank you, but that is not what I want,” he said, before abruptly turning around and leaving the podium.

Earlier, in a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz, a number of the party’s senators came under consideration for the positions of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the Upper House of Parliament. The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the coun-try, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33.

Despite the PPP’s decline in Senate to a total of 21 seats, the party is aiming to take the slots of chairman and deputy chairman with the help of allies and independents. PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan claimed Wednesday that the chairman of the upper house will be unanimously elected and from the PPP.

PTI will also support the decision, Ahsan said. However, according to sources, PTI will neither field its candidate nor support the candidate of the other two biggest parties for the slot of Chairman Senate.

Independent senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will also formally announce their support after meeting with Zardari. PPP on Tuesday had claimed to have the support of eight FATA Senators for the coveted slot of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.