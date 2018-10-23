Nawaz avoids journalists’ questions, asks Marriyum Aurangzeb to reply

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to answer journalists’ questions as he appeared before an accountability court on Tuesday.

However, Nawaz Sharif directed the questions to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was accompanying him.

Nawaz was asked how he is perceiving the current political situations and meetings, to which he said, “Marriyum Aurangzeb will reply to this.”

Following this, Aurangzeb responded, “If the government continues to fail, then the political scenario will change.”

Another reporter then asked Nawaz, “Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari is ready to meet you, will you meet him?”

The PML-N quaid once again asked the party spokesperson to respond and she said, “We are reviewing his statement on a party level.”

Share on: WhatsApp