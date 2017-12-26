Nawaz was attacked because he stood with ideology: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz Leader of PML N and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Nawaz was attacked because he stands with ideology.

Addressing a convention for Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) social media workers here on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif was attacked because he chose the right path over the easy one.

“Nawaz Sharif was attacked because he chose the right path over the easy one. He was attacked because he stands with his ideology, and his ideology is about respecting elected representatives,” she said to loud chants from her supporters. Maryam Nawaz said that doctrine of necessity cannot stand along with ideology of democracy.

There is no doctrine of necessity in democracy, she said and warned of “strict action” if any of her team members were “threatened”.

The ardent leader stated that ‘Nawaz ideology’ revolves around adulteration-free democracy.

Maryam asserted that those who are elected by voters can’t be minus and that few elements can’t implement their ideology on 200 million people.

While highlighting and extolling achievements of PMLN social media cell, Maryam claimed that they have established footholds in every district and street of Pakistan. She apprised Nawaz Sharif that they (PMLN’s social media activists) played effective part during GT road rally and NA-120 by-polls and urged party president to fully back them.

“PML-N’s social media activists were abducted. Foes are scared of PMLN social media cell”, added Maryam.

“Our opponents are scared of PML-N’s social media force,” Maryam said, adding that the social media team of the party was effectively spreading the ideology of Nawaz Sharif across Pakistan.“PML-N’s social media has not only fought your (Nawaz Sharif’s) case on social media but also played a role in the NA-120 campaign,” she said.

Orignally published by INP