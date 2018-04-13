Nawaz asks Wajid to reveal names of 40 JIT members

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday asked head of Joint Investigation Team Wajid Zia to reveal the names of 40 investigation team officials said to be involved in probing the Panama Papers case.

The former premier, referring to the hidden identities of the JIT members, said no one took notice of this ‘corruption’, yet the entire nation can now witness the injustice.

Nawaz Sharif, referring to the case against him and his family as fraud, he said new ‘secrets’ are being revealed every day. According to the latest disclosure in the court, the names of 40 JIT members have been kept secret, he said.

“Which department have they come from? Why was such a responsibility assigned to them? They created this case privately. Neither they were approved by anyone, nor did they make public appearances,” Nawaz alleged.

“Who were these unknown people who played their roles in the NAB case? There needs to be a careful consideration of who is deciding the fate of the country, it is a painful story and should be probed,” he added.

“Wajid Zia is the head of the JIT, not of the nation,” Nawaz quipped.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Wajid Zia revealed that a total 40 people probed the Panama Papers case against the generally held belief that only six members handled the investigation. He said that the team included 30 experts and the 10 secretarial staff members – security guards, record typists and a cook.

Nawaz Sharif called for unveiling the identity of the 40 men who assisted the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers case and said that every coming day is revealing new details into the case.

Nawaz told the reporters that any wrongdoings from ‘40’ are yet to be identified in the case till today but on the contrary every passing day is unveiling astonishing facts regarding the JIT. “Wajid Zia has to tell from where these Namaloom Afraad (unidentified men) had come in JIT and what was their role in the probe body,” he said.

The PML-N Quaid for life said that he has no sympathy for those who had left PML-N in last days and said that they were all opportunists who joined PML-N after the party came into power.

“They are now jumping ships when the elections are coming nearer,” he said. Earlier, talking to media after arriving at the court, Nawaz Sharif expressed hope of justice from the courts in the cases against him and said that there is nothing in the case, refereeing to Avenfield Ref case against him and family.

Talking to the mediamen in the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said the lie of NAB and investigations carried out by them has been revealed in front of the nation.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that Supreme Court’s verdict over iqama came out to false whereas the truth regarding it was revealed in the accountability court.

“Who is deciding the fate of the country? The people who left the country were profiteers. Those who are standing with me are equal to gold,” Nawaz Sharif said.