Nawaz asks people to end his disqualification through vote

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Pakistan Muslim League(N) Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday called upon people to vote for his party in large numbers in elections so that his disqualification from holding public office could be ended by the Parliament.

Addressing party workers at a convention here, he said, “If you want to end my disqualification, then you should vote for me in large numbers and make a pledge that you will not allow disrespect to the vote.”

He said he was serving the people, then one day he was suddenly removed from office of Prime Minister. “My removal stopped the wheel of progress in Pakistan.”

Nawaz Sharif said in 2013, Attock and other parts of the country were facing electricity loadshedding of 18 to 20 hours but his government overcame the problem of energy shortages and in future would take steps for generation of inexpensive electricity.

He said Attock now had an extensive network of roads and new motorways were being built from Hazara to border of China and from Peshawar to Karachi.

The former prime minister said those who claimed to create a new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did injustice to the people and turned the province into ruins.

He asked people to recall the days of 2013 when the country was inflicted with terrorism. “I brought electricity, restored peace in Karachi, ended extortion and stopped incidents of terrorism that was a daily occurrence in 2013. Pakistan of 2018 was better than that of 2013.”

“The opponents are lying and misleading the people and claiming that after removal from office I will become a political non-entity but people support me.He said there were no allegations of stealing from the public exchequer against him and he was removed from office for taking an imaginary salary from his son.