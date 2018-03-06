Nawaz asks people to revolt against votes rejection

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Monday said that people should revolt against rejection of their votes.

He was talking to media at the Accountability Court here.

He said, “I am pleased to see that the public is getting smarter and is revolting. They should be. Their elected leader was thrown out by four-five people without reason,” adding he did not murder or rob anyone, was not a drug smuggler, still was called a ‘Godfather of Sicilian Mafia’. He said, “it is important to stand up to injustice”.

A few people disqualified a PM that was elected by the nation. Nawaz Sharif spoke against the recent decision of the Supreme Court barring his party members from contesting any elections as Pakistan Muslim League-N candidates. He complained that in Saturday’s Senate elections, lawmakers had difficulty recognising PML-N candidates since they were contesting as independents without any party symbol.

Talking about the party’s victory in Sunday’s by-election in Sargodha, the disqualified PML-N president commended the party’s victory with the margin of around 20,000 votes.

“This should serve as an eye opener, the more injustice that is meted out to us the bigger the public reaction and support for PML-N,” said Nawaz, adding that people are now aware and feel that the PML-N’s stand is correct. “Now the people are saying this — ‘respect the vote’,” said Nawaz, referring to his oft-repeated slogan since his disqualification in July last year.

The three-time premier asserted that the people of Pakistan are not a herd of cattle that can be steered to any direction.

“They are declaring me disqualified but the people are accepting me even more”.

Responding to the decision of Supreme Court (SC) in Panama Leaks case, the former president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that no one has accepted his disqualification over Iqama, adding that the nation demands respect for the vote.

“One has to call a spade a spade,” he said, adding that “what’s wrong is wrong”.—INP