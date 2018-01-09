Nawaz asks Finance Advisor to bring down tax rates

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue Miftah Ismail to broaden the tax base and also bring down rate of taxes for strengthening the national economy on strong footings.

He said this while talking to the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue Miftah Ismail who called him in Raiwind on Monday, the sources said.

The sources claimed that Nawaz also asked Miftah Ismail o implement tax reforms agenda to strengthen the economy. The sources added that Nawaz asked Ismail to refund 100% sales tax to exporters by February 15 this year, and to reduce individual tax rate immediately to provide relief to the public – not keeping the rate more than 15 percent.

The sources said that Nawaz also asked the Finance Adviser to ensure no income tax is levied on monthly incomes of up to Rs 0.1 million. Sharing concerns of industrialists, the sources said Nawaz told PM advisor that the industrialists were worried about gas prices and Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). Nawaz asked Ismail to decrease the rates immediately so that Pakistani industrialists could compete effectively with those from rest of the world, the sources said.

Miftah Ismail apprised the PML-N Chief about steps taken by the government for strengthening national economy. He also expressed resolve to take measures for enhancing the tax net to increase revenue with the consultation of all stakeholders.

Nawaz also called for steps to stabilize national economy in consultation with the stakeholders, the sources said.