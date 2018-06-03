Nawaz, Asad among 21 issued notices in Asghar Khan case

Saff Reporter

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and senior politician Javed Hashmi as well as to 19 other civilians in the Asghar Khan case.

Resuming hearing of the implementation of the case at the apex court’s Lahore Registry, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar also sent notices to former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, Director-General National Accountability Bureau and officials from the Federal Investigation Agency.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali submitted a report in the court pertaining to the cabinet’s decision in the case, and informed the bench that the cabinet has decided to implement the Supreme Court’s order.

He also told the court that the cabinet has directed the FIA to continue investigation in the case.

Chief Justice Nisar questioned what strategy has been devised to ensure that those who received the money return it back.

The bench, on the attorney general’s request, ordered the court staff to re-seal the report detailing the cabinet meeting.

The apex court then adjourned the case hearing till June 6.

The CJ also asked how the cabinet planned to recover the money that had been spent on rigging the elections in 1990. Ausaf, however, did not give a specific answer and requested the CJ to seal the report of the cabinet meeting that he had submitted to the court as it was confidential. Justice Nisar granted this request.

In 2012, the apex court had ordered the federal government to take necessary legal action against Durrani and retired Gen Aslam Beg for their role in ‘facilitating’ a group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success in the 1990 elections, by paying them millions of rupees.

In 1996, Air Marshal Khan had filed a human rights petition in the SC of Pakistan, accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence of doling out money to a group of politicians in the 1990s.

The case was initiated by the air marshal after Benazir Bhutto’s interior minister, retired general Naseerullah Babar, had disclosed in the National Assembly in 1994 how the ISI had disbursed funds to purchase the loyalty of politicians and public figures so as to manipulate the 1990 elections, form the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad, and bring about the defeat of the PPP.

Sixteen years after the petition was filed, the SC in its judgement, penned by then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, ruled that the 1990 general elections had been polluted by dishing out Rs140 million to a particular group of politicians only to deprive the people of being represented by their chosen representatives.

The court had, however, thrown the ball back to the then PPP government by directing it to take necessary action under the Constitution and law against former army chief Beg and former director general of ISI Durrani for their role in facilitating the group of politicians and political parties to ensure their success against their rivals in the 1990 elections.