Lahore

Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to return from London today (Monday), a day after deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif announced a full fledged campaign against, what he called, the “double standards of justice.”

The deposed premier and daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived in Lahore earlier Sunday. The two had left for London earlier this month to meet the ailing former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz.