Nawaz did appease someone by refusing to meet Zardari: Khursheed Shah

Islamabad, Nov 03 (INP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should remember the day when he refused a meeting with PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari to appease someone.

Speaking in reaction to Nawaz’s comments that Zardari is assailing him to please someone, Shah said at that point [when Nawaz refused meeting] Nawaz also wanted to please someone.

“Mian Sahib should say who he was trying to please then,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly. Shah asserted that it is Nawaz, not democracy, that is in trouble today.

He added that Nawaz should stop propagating that democracy was in danger, suggesting that, “Nawaz shouldn’t put the burden of his difficulties on democracy”.

Shah said he repeatedly advised Nawaz to take the Parliament into confidence, adding that, he saved Nawaz once to save democracy but won’t do it again.

“What goes around comes around,” he said addressing the former prime minister.

Later, in a statement, a PPP spokesperson said they are not trying to please anyone but trying to save themselves from Nawaz’s betrayal.

“PPP always held Nawaz’s hand for the sake of democracy. During Musharraf’s tenure, Zardari suffered in jail for cases lodged by Nawaz,” the statement added.

It also blamed Nawaz for betraying PPP by becoming a party in the Memogate case.

