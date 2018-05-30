Nawaz again demands for national inquiry commission

Islamabad

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that caretaker PM Nasir-ul-Mulk has unique personality and that his services as judge and Chief Justice of Pakistan are appreciatable.

Informally talking to media persons, Nawaz Sharif said that Nasir-ul-Mulk is respectable name of the country and that his appointment as interim PM should be acknowledged.

Politicians should not be narrow-minded, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that there is a need to analyse the books written by Pervez Musharraf, Asad Durrani and Shahid Aziz and demanded to form national inquiry commission with consultation.

We don’t want to destabilize the nation, he continued.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party that has worked for the welfare of the nation, asking PTI Chief Imran Khan to tell if he has completed any project so far.

Sharif said that a road was made to travel to Gwadar in his tenure.

He said that the nation has rejected both iqama and hijacking cases, continuing that he was asked why such cases were lodged against him. We only got two years to do development work as Panama Leaks emerged in 2016, he asserted.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday said she has been ‘dragged’ into the corruption cases filed against her and her family to be taught a lesson and to force her father to cower.

“I answered 127 questions presented by an accountability court hearing the Avenfield reference,” Maryam said while addressing a press conference at Punjab House, Islamabad.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharifs’ London properties, is among three filed against the family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said her name was not mentioned in the April 2016 verdict but she was later implicated in the JIT investigation.

Maryam went on to say that she was “dragged into the case [Avenfield reference]” owing to “teach a lesson mindset”.

““Despite not figuring anywhere in the Supreme Court judgment dated April 20, 2017, the reason I was dragged into the case finds its origin in ‘will teach a lesson’ mindset that has threatened, harassed and victimised those who refuse to accept the excesses, those who had the courage to stand up to injustice and those who have dared to question the rotten, entrenched practice of bringing elected prime ministers to their knees, on one pretext or the other, be it religion, corruption or even ‘ghaddari’,” she said while reading out a part of her statement recorded before the accountability court.

Maryam denies ownership of London flats, companies

Reading out the second part of her statement, Maryam said, “I, like my father, know why I was named in this case.”

“I am not involved in any corrupt practices or any theft,” she added.

Questioning why she has to appear again and again before a joint investigation team (JIT) “formed through WhatsApp calls”, the former premier’s daughter said, “I have appeared before the court more than 70 and the case is still going on.”

“I know why I am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from cancer and I also know that in Pakistan’s 70 year history no woman has ever appeared before the court these many times,’ she continued.

“My only fault is that I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. My only fault is that I like other brave women of this country and stand firmly with my father. My only fault is that I think my father is right,” Maryam asserted.

She further continued that she was named in the case to pressurise her father. “They are aware of the sensitive relationship between a father and daughter.”

“They [conspirators] named me in the case to make my father cower before them,” the PML-N leader added.

Nawaz Sharif is the one who refused to surrender before any hardship, who refused to resign when guns took aim at him, he refused the whole world’s pressure and made Pakistan a nuclear power and he is the one who bravely suffered every atrocity committed against him by Pervez Musharraf, she continued.—INP