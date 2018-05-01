Nawaz advises Zardari to refrain from war of words, mudslinging

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari’s recent statement does not befit the head of a national party, adding that he does not want to engage in a war of words with the former president.

Zardari had claimed on Monday that Nawaz had taken every opportunity to discredit him by making him fight with the establishment while he himself extended a hand of friendship towards them.

In a statement Tuesday, Nawaz asked whether Zardari was so innocent that he got duped by him [Nawaz]. He claimed that he sent a message disliking Zardari’s remarks during his ‘anti-establishment’ speech in 2015.

He added that he then cancelled a planned meeting with Zardari the next day.

In his June 16, 2015 speech, Zardari had criticised the establishment and his political opponents warning them that the day his party took to the streets, not just Sindh’s, but the entire country’s roads will be blocked.

“Why is Zardari now speaking the ‘truth’ after three years,” he asked, asserting that being opposed to former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf shouldn’t translate into being against an institution.

“To become a part of the government, our conditions were Musharraf’s impeachment, restoration of the deposed judges and abolition of the 17th Amendment,” Nawaz shared.

Zardari should remember he came to meet me in Raiwind along with a national political figure, recalled Nawaz.

Nawaz claimed he rejected Zardari’s proposal to condone Musharraf’s action by an act of Parliament, adding that Zardari is aware that he has nothing to do with the NAB action against Dr Asim Hussain and other Sindh government members.

“Zardari said he was acting on my directions. Now he should tell the public whose puppet he is,” said Nawaz.

The three-time prime minister then advised Zardari to read the writing on the wall and focus on the upcoming elections and refrain from mudslinging.

