Amraiz Khan Lahore

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has addressed the concerns raised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), regarding the meeting between PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Dubai. According to sources, Nawaz Sharif held a virtual meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inform him about the meeting between PML-N and PPP in Dubai. During the meeting, both leaders agreed to go ahead with mutual consensus.

Previously, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had expressed his dissatisfaction over the meeting between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in Dubai, where they discussed resolving political issues. He criticized PML-N for not consulting the coalition parties before holding the meeting. Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized that the PML-N should have informed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), of which both PML-N and PPP are members, about the meeting with PPP. He stated that the meeting was planned in advance, and therefore, everyone should have been informed.

In the Dubai meeting, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari discussed the timing of the upcoming general elections in Pakistan and their respective parties’ role in the future government. As per sources, Zardari convinced Nawaz Sharif to hold elections on time in accordance with the constitution.