Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail with a procession of PML-N workers led by Maryam Nawaz, following the expiry of his six-week bail.

The former prime minister, who headed back to the penitentiary, left his residence in Jati Umra Lahore after breaking his fast.

In what was a departure from family tradition, Nawaz took the back seat and let his daughter Maryam — who was recently appointed one of the 16 vice presidents of PML-N — ride in the front.

Also part of Nawaz’s entourage were several party leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, who is driving his car.

In an interesting twist of events Tuesday, the Kot Lakhpat jail administration reached Jati Umra just before iftar to arrest Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at the PTI government and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The selected prime minster is jealous of people’s love with Nawaz Sharif, who is their true leader”, she added.

Sending police to Jati Umra is evidence that the rulers are nervous, Aurangzeb further added.He was released from jail on March 27 after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

A party leader had told media that the procession is a response to critics of the party who believe that the PML-N has lost the ability to mobilise support on the streets. The official also said the party cadre were directed to mobilise the masses and make arrangements for Iftar for those who are likely to join the procession.

PML-N Punjab information secretary Asma Zahid Bukhari dismissed the impression that the procession was a ‘power show’ and said that people would show up out of affection for their leader, while MPA Saiful Mulook claimed that no call had been given to workers for the event planned today.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that people would come out to say goodbye to Nawaz as per the scheduled programme. She said that the Punjab government would be responsible if the rallies, to express solidarity with Nawaz, are disrupted, and warned the federal and Punjab governments against taking any foolish step.

A day earlier on Monday, the former premier’s daughter Maryam shared a new profile picture on Twitter on her father’s return to Kot Lakhpat.

On April 30, Nawaz had filed an application in the apex court seeking an extension in his six-week bail. The application had called for an extension in bail until the verdict on his review petition concerning a March 26 order, through which Nawaz sought permission to leave the country.

“Given the complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis, from which the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] is admittedly suffering […] it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner’s release on bail merits review,” the petition filed by Nawaz through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed had argued. The condition in question was that Nawaz surrender himself to the authorities before he applies for bail again.

On May 3, the Supreme Court had rejected Nawaz’s plea seeking an extension in his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The court also rejected a related plea seeking permission for Nawaz’s treatment in the United Kingdom. His six-week bail, given by the Supreme Court for his medical treatment has expired Tuesday.