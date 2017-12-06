What Nawaz did in 4 years could not be done in last 66 years: Marriyum

Islamabad

The former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in spite of persistent agitation, sit-ins and the politics of false allegations orchestrated unprecedented development in every sphere of the national life during the last four years, including tackling the phenomenon of terrorism and winching the country out of the debilitating energy crisis and what he did could not be done in the last-sixty six years.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media on the eve of calligraphy exhibition here Tuesday.

She said that Nawaz Sharif continued the journey of development against all odds and fulfilled the pledges that he made with the nation well before time.

The minister said that the present government by saying adieu to load-shedding for ever during the month of Rabi ul Awal had made the entire nation happy. This would mitigate the sufferings of the masses besides having positive impact on the industry, she added. She said that the people would hold the conspirators accountable through their vote in the 2018 elections. Marriyum said that the former prime minister appeared before the court along with his family members to uphold the supremacy of law and the constitution whereas the biggest liar and thief was running away from the courts. He finally made an appearance on repeated insistence by the PML-N, she added.

She posed a question as to when and who would hold the man accountable for abusing the ECP and the parliament, obstructing the process of development during the last four and a half years and remaining fugitive from the courts.

She said that PTI had never played any role in the development of the country. Imran Khan had also not participated in any legislative process, including electoral reforms bill and constitutional amendment and invariably preferred to stay away. — APP