Nawaf congratulates Dar for assuming charge of Finance Ministry

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Mr. Ishaq Dar extended warm welcome to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and congratulated him on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s designation as Kingdom’s Prime Minister. The Finance Minister highlighted the long-standing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various areas. He further shared that both countries have exceptional relationships based on social, political, religious and cultural ties.

The Finance Minister thanked the Ambassador on allowing rollover of US$ 3 billion deposits. He also thanked Saudi Fund for Development for their valuable investments in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry. He further acknowledged the long-term relationship and shared that focus of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on continuation of mutual investment projects within Pakistan.

In conclusion, Finance Minister Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar expressed deep gratitude on unstinted support from Saudi government to pursue investment projects in Pakistan.