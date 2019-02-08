Nawabshah journalists’ election

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Muhammad Anwar Shaikh reporter Geo News and Muhammad Arshad Shaikh reporter Dawn News were elected President and General Secretary of Nawabshah Union of Journalists (Dastoor). The elections of PFUJ were held under the supervision of President Nawabshah Press Club Muhammad Aslam Munir. Other elected office bearers include Muhammad Arshad Munir Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Azmi Joint Secretary, Ziaur Rehman Treasurer and Muhammad Shafique Malik Coordination Secretary Nawabshah Union of Journalists.

Addressing the occasion elected President Muhammad Anwar Shaikh and General Secretary Muhammad Arshad Shaikh said that all efforts would be made to resolve the basic issues of the journalists and their welfare. They said that the platform of PFUJ would only be utilized for the interest of journalists.

