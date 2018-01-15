Nawabshah citizens using contaminated water

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

The 0.5 million population of Nawabshah city is forced to utilize contaminated water in the presence of Asia’s largest Water Filtration Plant. The contaminated water is becoming main source of spreading Typhoid, Hepatitis, Diarrhea, stomach problems and other water borne diseases. General public has appealed Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to intervene for the supply of clean drinking water.

The Asia’s Largest Filter Plant was installed during the tenure of former President Asif Ali Zardari at a cost of Rs. 1.53 billion near Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University in order to provide clean potable water to citizens. The capacity of production of filter water is 14 million gallon daily while it consumes Rs. 8.8 million annually on maintenance side.

The filter plant, inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, could not provide required clean water as the supply pipe line laid some 40 years back has decayed and damaged and it is mixing with sewerage water lines in many places.

Sources claim that proper requirements were not met for the construction of filtration plant and an international company had offered to complete the project at half of the expenses using standard steel pipes whereas rubber pipes were used in the project.

Sources said that pipes line connecting filtration plant with main Rohri canal are sub standard cemented and not capable to bear the pressure causing damage time to time near Dad Wah, Kaloi stop and SBB University. When contacted, Prof of Medicine Dr Saleem Faiz disclosed that diseases of liver, intestine and skin are fast spreading due to consuming contaminated water that contain highly toxic ingredients.