Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passed away at the age of 67, Naib Dewan of Junagarh State confirmed Thursday.

Khanji spent his last time with family members at a hospital where he was under treatment for some days. He was reportedly getting treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

The deceased is survived by his widow, a son, and a daughter, and his funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow after Friday prayers at Junagadh House in Sindh capital.

Several politicians including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condoled his death, and prayed for the departed soul.

Tessori remembered him as a friendly and loving person. In a statement, Governor said he lost a good friend today.

Meanwhile, CM Shah also mourned the death of Nawab of Junagarh and prayed for his afterlife.

For the unversed, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji was a steadfast advocate of the Junagarh issue. He spent all his life advocating for the inclusion of a princely state with Pakistan.

The deceased was the grandson of Nawab Mahabat Khan, who inked the accord of Junagarh’s accession with Pakistan however New Delhi occupied the territory.